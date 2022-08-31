Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

