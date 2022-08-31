Norinchukin Bank The Buys 8,565 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,468 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 372,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

