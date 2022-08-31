Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.33 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.