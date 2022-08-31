Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.54 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

