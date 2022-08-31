Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

