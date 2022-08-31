Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,612.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,454.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

