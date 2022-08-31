Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.13 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.