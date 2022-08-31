Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,689 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 692.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.