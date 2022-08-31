Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,317 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

