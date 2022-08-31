Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 4,179 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.