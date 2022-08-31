North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Up 0.1%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 5,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 45,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

North Mountain Merger Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 416,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About North Mountain Merger

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

