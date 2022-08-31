Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 2,227 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $345.17 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average of $350.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

