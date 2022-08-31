Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

