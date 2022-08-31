Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $1.66 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

C opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

