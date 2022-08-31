Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 61 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

