Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 5,969 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BioNTech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,367 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.