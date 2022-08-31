Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $30.99

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $29.95. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 774 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 513,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.