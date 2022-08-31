Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.25.

Shares of NOC opened at $480.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.82.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

