NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.27 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.