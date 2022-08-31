Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Nufarm Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

