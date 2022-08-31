NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48,330 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $225,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.6% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 785,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 977,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

