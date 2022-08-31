NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

