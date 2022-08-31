O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 913,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

