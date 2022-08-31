O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 20,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.36. 36,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

