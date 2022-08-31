O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

