O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,000 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for about 1.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $97,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $81,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $70,017,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GFS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion and a PE ratio of 67.90. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.