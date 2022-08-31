O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $487,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,274 shares of company stock worth $5,406,879. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SEDG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.96. 11,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

