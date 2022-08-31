O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $809,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,343,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,762 shares of company stock valued at $30,890,680 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

