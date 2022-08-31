O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Tractor Supply comprises 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.50. 16,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

