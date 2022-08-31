Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,370,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock valued at $205,484,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

