Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 5.8%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.27. 233,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 149,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong, Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Oblong makes up approximately 1.8% of Foundry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Group LLC owned 25.44% of Oblong at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

