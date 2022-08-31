Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 5.8%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.27. 233,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 149,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
About Oblong
Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
