OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OERLF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
