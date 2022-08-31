Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,360.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,360.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $28.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

