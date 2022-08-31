OG Fan Token Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00029172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056377 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001972 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000441 BTC.
OG Fan Token Profile
OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.
