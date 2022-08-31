Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 7,503 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
