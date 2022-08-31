Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3,717.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.19. 193,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

