Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

