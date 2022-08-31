Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $200,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

VSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

