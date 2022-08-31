Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 25,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,225. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

