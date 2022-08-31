Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,933,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,336,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Yum China by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 126,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 35,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,295. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

