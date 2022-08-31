Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 1,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,785. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

