Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Price Performance

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.