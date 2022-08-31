Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.19.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.