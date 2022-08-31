Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,219,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,037 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,991,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

