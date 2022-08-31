Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.