Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.57

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.57 and traded as low as $103.54. Omega Flex shares last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 5,690 shares changing hands.

Omega Flex Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $106,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $1,178,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,336.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

