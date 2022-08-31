Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.56% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIW. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Price Performance

GigInternational1 stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

GigInternational1 Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

