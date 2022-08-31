Omni Event Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its stake in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.41% of G Squared Ascend II worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSQB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

