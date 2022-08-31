Omni Event Management Ltd Has $1.90 Million Position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Pontem were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pontem by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pontem by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNTM stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Pontem Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

