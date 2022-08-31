Omni Event Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 3.35% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCTS. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

CCTS stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

